COMEDK UGET application deadline EXTENDED to March 24

The Consortium of Medical Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has extended the deadline to register for the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2025 for a second time.

Candidates now have until March 24 to apply for the entrance exam, as per the new deadline. Earlier, the registration deadline was extended till March 20, Times Now reports.

Interested and qualified applicants can now apply online via the official website, comedk.org.

After the registration period ends, COMEDK will open the correction window from April 11 to April 14, 2025. This will allow candidates to edit details like their name, email ID, mobile number, and preferred exam city.

Here's how candidates can apply for the exam:

Visit the official website comedk.org Find the link to the COMEDK UGET 2025 Registrations Fill in the details asked to create an account Enter the login credentials of your newly created account and fill out the application form Upload the documents asked, and pay the application fee Hit 'Submit' and save the form for future references

The application fee for UGET 2025 is Rs 1,950 plus other convenience fees.

Candidates who intend to register for both UGET and UNIGAUGE (Unified Council of Engineering Entrance Exam) must pay a total of Rs 3,200.

The COMEDK UGET 2025 test is set to take place on May 10, 2025, with the admission card being distributed on April 30.