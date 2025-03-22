Chitradurga: SSLC students welcomed with roses and sweets at exam centres

Students writing the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations were welcomed by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) T Venkatesh with roses and sweets at various examination centres of Chitradurga in Karnataka.

The most important SSLC annual examination began on Friday, March 21. Speaking later, the DC said that the SSLC examination is an important stage in the life of a student and this examination should be celebrated like a festival. Write without any doubts in mind in a fair manner.

SSLC students should face the examination with confidence without any fear.

"The SSLC examination started from March 21 and will continue till April 4. All preparations have been made for the last six months to get good results in the district this time. Many efforts have been made in the district to get good results in the SSLC examination of the current academic year," he said.

"Students should write the examination with enthusiasm and self-confidence. Therefore, today we have created a festive atmosphere at the examination centre, welcomed the students happily, and organised a programme to wish them well," he said.

Additional DC BT Kumaraswamy, School Education Department Deputy Director MR Manjunath, Block Education Officer S Nagabhushan and other school education department officials were present on this occasion.