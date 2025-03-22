Bihar Class XII Boards results: How to check when out

The official results of the Bihar Class XII results will be released by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) in Patna soon on its official websites.

The students who wrote the exams can access their scorecards from the websites, bsebinter.org and results.biharboardonline.com whenever the results are issued.

The Bihar Board Inter exam 2025 results can be accessed via BSEB login credentials, such as roll number and date of birth.

In addition to the BSEB Class XII results, BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor will announce the pass percentages, toppers, re-evaluation, and additional test dates through an official press conference, The Indian Express reports.

Once the results are out, here’s how to check them:

Visit the official websites bsebinter.org or results.biharboardonline.com Find the Class XII or Intermediate Result link on the homepage Enter required login details, such as roll number and hall ticket number Click on 'submit' to access your results Download the result and take a printout for future use

The Bihar Class XII Board exams 2025 were conducted in 1,677 centres across the state, and about 12.92 lakh students (6,41,847 girls, 6,50,466 boys) appeared for the exams, as per NDTV.

To pass, students must score at least 33 per cent in each theory subject and 40 per cent in practicals. Students who score less than 33 per cent in more than two subjects will be failed.