AP: Six students debarred, 16 invigilators suspended for malpractice in Class X exams

As part of the ongoing Class X public examinations, six students were debarred, and 16 invigilators were suspended for malpractice during the English exam held on Friday, March 21.

The School Education Department took strict action following reports of irregularities at examination centres in the Srikakulam and Tirupati districts, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

In Srikakulam's Etcherla Mandal, malpractice was detected at Kuppili Model School's A and B centres, where students received assistance from staff to improve their chances of securing admission into IIIT.

Five students were debarred, and 15 staff members who aided them were suspended.

Similarly, in Tirupati district, one student was debarred, and a teacher was suspended for exam violations.

The English exam was conducted across 3,450 centers, with 6,13,487 students appearing out of 6,20,173 registered candidates, marking an attendance of 98.92%.

Flying squads inspected 1,673 centres to prevent malpractice.

Director of School Education Vijay Rama Raju V, explained strict monitoring and directed officials to ensure a fair and peaceful examination process across the state, according to the report by The New Indian Express.