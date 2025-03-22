A city losing its shine: Is Bengaluru's charm fading? Reddit user says...

A Reddit user (Normal_Excuse_6303) recently posted about why living in Bengaluru has become tough.

Titled “Why living in Bengaluru has become irritable recently,” the post lists problems making daily life harder.

Having grown up in Basavanagudi and later moving to RR Nagar, he fondly remembers the city’s past but says it’s not the same anymore, as stated in The Indian Express report on Saturday, March 22.



Traffic and pollution woes

The user now said that he dreads his commute to MG Road for work.

He wrote, “Our family owns multiple vehicles, and driving around was always the easiest way to get anywhere. But now, even when parked inside, our cars and bikes are constantly covered in dust”.

Air quality has gotten so bad that he bought an air purifier. He blames this on fewer trees, unfinished roadwork, and sandy streets, not just the summer heat.



Civic behaviour on the decline

He also noticed a decline in the sense of community among people. “The civic sense and discipline of the overall population seems to be going down. Clearly evident in any activity you do, especially during travelling. The people are not nice and it seems like everyone hates the other person and sees them as an enemy,” he wrote.

Public spaces are a mess too — footpaths full of trash, gutkha stains, plastic, and bottles everywhere. He added, “I’m scared to stand near buses because people spit all the time.”



Disappointing public transport

Hoping to escape the chaos, he said that he tried the Metro’s Purple Line. But even at 7.30 am, just three stops from the start, it was packed. Leaving work early at 2.30 pm didn’t help either — the trains were still full. “There’s barely space to stand,” he complained.

In conclusion, he said, “I’m starting to dislike this once-great city.”

Many readers agreed. One commented that this could describe any big Indian city.

Another blamed fast growth and too few trees, saying, “Land value per square foot is skyrocketing, and no one sees the benefit in planting trees anymore. We’re living in concrete jungles."