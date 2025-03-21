UGCET 2025: Candidates can edit application errors after exam

Candidates appearing for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) 2025 will be allowed to correct errors in their applications after the exam, Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) Executive Director H Prasanna announced on Thursday, March 20.

A total of 3,64,778 candidates have applied this year, with 3,44,989 completing the fee payment. Of these, 1.36 lakh records have been verified online through the Student Achievement Tracking (SATS) system, while 1.64 lakh candidates have undergone document verification at colleges, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

However, around 44,000 candidates still need to complete verification. Those with pending verification, as indicated on their claim slips, can do so at their respective Pre University (PU) colleges or the nearest government PU science college.

The UGCET is scheduled for April 16 and 17, while the Kannada language exam for Horanadu and Gadinadu candidates will be held on April 15. Admit cards will soon be available for download, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

