Udupi DC tells SSLC students to face exam confidently

Udupi District Collector (DC) Vidya Kumari K asked Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) students to write examination confidently without any anxiety.

The SSLC examination will begin today March 21 and go on till April 4. The exam time is from 10 am to 1 pm.

''As the mock exam took place in the district on March 14 at all 51 examination centres for four papers, more confidence has been instilled among the students. The district which stood in first place last year had registered 97 percent. This year too, the district is expected to retain the top position,'' DC said while speaking to reporters on Wednesday, March 19.

In all 14,153 students from 272 high schools will appear for the SSLC examination in 51 examination centres in the district. Of these 13,798 are regular freshers, 215 are private freshers, 96 are regular repeaters and 44 are private repeaters.

Of the total 14,153 students who will be writing the SSLC examination in the district, 7,411 are boys and 6,742 are girls, DC informed and further said that proper infrastructure facilities have been arranged in all the examination centres in the district.

Due to the scorching heat conditions, oral rehydration salts (ORS) has been arranged in all examination centres to support students' health. Health workers will also be deputed for any kind of first aid.

In all 1,013 staff have been deputed for the exam duty in the district, DC said.

DC also said that as many students are coming from far away places to the examination centres, soon after their examination, they will feel hungry. So, for the first time, a mid-day meal has been arranged for all the students in the district.

''It will be late when they reach home after their examination, so we thought of arranging lunch for all,'' she said. Students can make use of the free KSRTC bus travel facility arranged by the government, she said.