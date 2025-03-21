Tamil Nadu: Bike-borne students die in accident on the way to college

Two students in a motorcycle died after collision with a truck near Sirkazhi.

The accident occurred when the students were heading to their college on Thursday morning, March 20. The students, R Bhuvanesh from Kollidam (Mayiladuthurai district) and B Selvam from Chidambaram (Cuddalore district), were pursuing their third year of MBA (Master of Business Administratio) in a government arts and science college near Sirkazhi.

On Thursday morning, March 20, the students were heading to their college in Sirkazhi Main Road. Selvam was driving the motorcycle while Bhuvanesh was riding pillion, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Around 9.30 am, the students collided with a speeding truck. The students suffered grievous injuries. Selvam succumbed to injuries on the spot. Bhuvanesh died on the way to the hospital. The police arrived upon the information, retrieved the bodies and arranged for an autopsy.

A case was registered at Anaikkaranchathiram Police Station under under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 281 (rash driving) and 106 (causing death by negligence). An investigation is underway. The police are still searching for the truck driver, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

An autopsy was conducted at Sirkazhi General Hospital and the bodies were handed over to their family members. The students and staffs from the college mourned the deceased.