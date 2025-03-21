Student living in the UK: Evolving accommodation trends for Indian students
The rise of Purpose-Built Student Accommodations (PBSAs)
PBSAs are now known for taking care of all the needs of Indian students through the availability of modern amenities, complete security in the community, and a green environment. The standard facilities in these apartments are high-speed internet, study areas, gyms, and a 24/7 security service. Hence, they become a magnet for those students who prefer the time- and effort-saving mode of study and those who look for safety.
One of the main reasons to live in a PBSA is that you know what you pay for, as the utility bills are usually included in the rent, so your budget will be much easier to control.
Major providers like Unite Students, iQ Student Accommodation, and Student Roost have expanded their network and are highly focused on large university cities and towns to meet the ever-growing needs of international students.
Affordable housing solutions
One of the most crucial problems to be solved is the matter of the residential rental value for many Indian students; this is because the majority of them belong to the middle-income bracket.
Indeed, nearly all students are now benefiting from the subsidised housing system of many colleges or enrolled in financial aid plans that assist students in obtaining alternatives to costly residential lodgings.
All the more, shared models of living, like co-living, have emerged as substitutes for expensive private apartments. These shared rental accommodations still lower living expenses.
Still, they also offer a ready-made support network, making it possible for students to socialise with campus members and diverse-status nationalities.
The shift toward culturally inclusive housing
With their demand for culture being at the forefront, more and more place residences have taken the first steps toward integrating components of cultural inclusion into their infrastructure.
For instance, Indian students can use community kitchens to prepare their traditional meals, try vegetarian dishes, and enjoy spaces for festivals and gatherings such as Diwali and Holi. Similarly, some private housing providers partner with Indian student societies to brim with mentorships, social events, and cultural exchanges.
Thus, the students can quickly become affiliated with the local community and retain their cultural backgrounds.
Enhanced security and mental well-being support
Security is the main fear for Indian students far from their homeland when studying abroad. Student housing providers have come to terms with the issue by upgrading security systems, which include 24/7 surveillance, access restriction, and security personnel on-site.
The universities have also paid attention to the issue of the mental well-being of the students through the provision of therapeutic sessions, peer support groups, and the set-up of exclusive spaces to allow students to relax, deal with stress, and overcome homesickness and academic pressure.
(Shayon Das Verma is the Head Of Marketing India, SEA, MENA – VITA STUDENT. Views expressed are their own.)