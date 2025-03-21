Student living in the UK: Evolving accommodation trends for Indian students

PBSAs are now known for taking care of all the needs of Indian students through the availability of modern amenities, complete security in the community, and a green environment. The standard facilities in these apartments are high-speed internet, study areas, gyms, and a 24/7 security service. Hence, they become a magnet for those students who prefer the time- and effort-saving mode of study and those who look for safety.

One of the main reasons to live in a PBSA is that you know what you pay for, as the utility bills are usually included in the rent, so your budget will be much easier to control.

Major providers like Unite Students, iQ Student Accommodation, and Student Roost have expanded their network and are highly focused on large university cities and towns to meet the ever-growing needs of international students.