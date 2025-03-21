NEET-PG 2025 Information Brochure expected to release soon

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has published the NEET PG 2025 exam date on its official website. The National Eligibility and Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) will be held on June 15, 2025, in computer-based format in two shifts for the academic year 2025-26.

Students planning to take the entrance exam are eagerly awaiting the NEET PG 2025 notification and information brochure.

With less than three months to the NEET PG 2025 exam, authorities are anticipated to release the announcement and information brochure soon, Siksha reports. Once the notification is issued, the authorities will begin NEET PG registration 2025 for all interested and qualified students.

Students waiting to fill out the NEET PG application form are advised to check the following details very carefully in the information brochure:

NEET PG 2025 important dates

Examination fee

Eligibility criteria

Scheme of NEET PG 2025 exam

Admit card and exam day procedure

Instructions to upload images during NEET PG registration

NEET PG exam centres

Steps to fill NEET PG application form

Counselling and reservation process

NEET PG exam pattern

Important guidelines

Helpline in case of discrepancies

Students who wish to take the NEET PG 2025 exam must prepare many documents before filling out the application form.

These documents provide personal and academic information on pupils. It is also crucial for students to understand that the documents necessary for NEET PG registration 2025 must be fair and accurate.

Students have to check the NEET PG eligibility criteria 2025 before applying online. Students who have an MBBS degree or a pass certificate recognised by the Indian Medical Council Act and have completed their one-year internship before the deadline are eligible to register for the NEET PG examination.

Recent passport-sized pictures, signature images, thumb impressions, category certificates, MBBS certificates, internship completion certificates, and any other documentation requested by the authorities must be provided by students.

They must also have active mobile numbers, a valid email address, residential documentation, valid ID proof, and other personal information ready to complete the application form.