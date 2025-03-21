Mangaluru: 18-year-old student assaulted allegedly by PG owner over low Google rating

An engineering student was allegedly assaulted by a paying guest (PG) accommodation owner and others over a low Google rating for the PG where he was staying earlier.

Vikas, an 18-year-old student studying in a college in Mangaluru used to stay in a PG near Kadri temple.

In a complaint to Kadri police, the student complained that he had stayed in the PG for the last six months but due to unhygienic conditions at the accommodation, he shifted to another PG. He gave a single star rating on Google and left a review saying the food was bad, the washroom is unhygienic, and the room was also not clean and suffocating.

The PG owner named Santhosh saw the review and asked the student to delete the same. When he refused to do so, Santhosh and others allegedly assaulted him. Police are yet to register an FIR (First Information Report).

