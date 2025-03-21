Lok Sabha MP raises NEET-PG 2025 concerns, seeks urgent discussion in Parliament

Kodikunnil Suresh, a Member of Parliament (MP) from the Mavelikkara (Kerala) constituency and Indian National Congress leader, has publicly appealed that the Lok Sabha convene for an urgent discussion on the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2025, citing concerns about the examination's openness and impartiality.

In a letter to Utpal Kumar Singh, the Secretary-General of Lok Sabha, the MP cited concerns about the two-shift exam structure, the lack of a predefined normalisation formula, and the non-disclosure of answer keys, all of which have caused major concern among medical students, Siksha reports.

Here are the key concerns the MP highlighted in his letter:

Lack of clarity on normalisation criteria: With the exam set to be administered in two shifts on June 15, 2025, applicants are concerned that changes in difficulty levels would affect rankings. The lack of a predefined and transparent normalisation formula has prompted concerns about possible bias and inconsistency. Non-disclosure of answer keys: Unlike NEET-UG, NEET-PG does not require the publication of answer keys, prohibiting candidates from validating their answers. This lack of transparency has sparked concerns about the review process and final rankings. Unclear Service PG score criteria: Many aspirants from the service sector are perplexed by the calculation of Service PG scores, including bonus marks and eligibility requirements. The lack of a well-defined structure has caused anxiety among aspirants.

The MP emphasised that quick government engagement is required to ensure fairness in medical admissions and to protect the careers of thousands of medical graduates.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) recently stated that NEET-PG 2025 will be conducted in two shifts on June 15, 2025. However, aspirants have expressed strong disagreement with the move, arguing that score normalisation cannot eliminate discrepancies caused by varying difficulty levels.