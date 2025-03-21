Karnataka schools to teach sex education to students | Here's what it entails

The Karnataka government plans to start sex education classes for students in Classes VIII to XII, says School Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa.



Speaking in the Legislative Council, the minister explained that the goal is to teach teens about the physical, emotional, and hormonal changes they face during adolescence, according to a Hindustan Times report, today, Friday, March 21.



Medical professionals will lead these classes twice a week. The programme will also include health check-ups and counselling sessions twice a year. Staff from Primary Health Centres will teach students about hygiene, diseases that spread easily, and the risks of drug use.



Cyber hygiene classes planned alongside

Alongside sex education, the government wants to introduce cyber hygiene classes. These will address issues like digital addiction, early sexual activity, and teenage pregnancies. However, it’s not clear yet when these classes will start.



Moral education to be mandatory

Starting next academic year, moral education will be a must for students in Classes I to X. Classes are expected to happen twice a week, focusing on values like honesty, truthfulness, and patience. Police officials will visit schools to teach students about the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012. Through fun and interactive sessions, kids will learn about their rights and how the law protects them from harm.