Karnataka bandh on March 22: What about SSLC Class X exams? Here is the update...

Tomorrow, Saturday, March 22, Pro-Kannada groups planned a statewide shutdown, or ‘bandh,' after an alleged attack on a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus conductor in Belagavi, according to a report by Business Standard, on Friday, March 21.



The conductor was reportedly beaten for not speaking Marathi, sparking fresh language tensions in the region. But what about exams scheduled for the day?



Concern for students

The bandh’s timing worries students and parents, as board exams are ongoing. However, officials say the Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Class X exams, starting March 21, won’t be affected since no tests are set for March 22.



Although schools holding internal exams for students also plan to go ahead as scheduled, leaving parents nervous about possible transport issues.



School & colleges: Open or closed?

Bengaluru may see partial closures and public transport disruptions. Some schools in the city have declared a holiday as a precaution.



BMTC and KSRTC bus services could face interruptions, with some buses possibly staying off the roads depending on the situation.



Official statement on the bandh

The Associated Managements of Private Unaided Schools in Karnataka has confirmed that lower-class exams won’t be delayed or cancelled, to keep academic schedules on track.



Some schools might shift internal exams or switch to online classes to avoid problems. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, responding to concerns in the legislative council, urged pro-Kannada groups to reconsider the bandh, saying the government does not support it.



Authorities are closely watching as the bandh approaches, working to limit disruptions to daily life. While SSLC exams will still be conducted, schools and students are preparing for possible schedule tweaks.



The bandh is set to run from 6 am to 6 pm on Saturday, March 22, marking a full day of planned protest across the state.