IMA-JDN Bihar demands single shift for NEET-PG 2025; writes to NBE

The Indian Medical Association - Junior Doctors’ Network (IMA-JDN) Bihar Chapter, is appealing for a major change in the upcoming National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2025 examination, according to a letter addressed to the executive director of the National Board of Examinations (NBE), Thursday, March 20.



The organisation is urging the exam conducting body to make the exam a single shift instead of the planned two-shift format, citing fairness and past issues as key concerns.



Why is a single shift important?

According to the association,



- A single-shift exam would ensure a level playing field for all candidates. They argue that having one session eliminates the need for normalisation, a process used to adjust scores when exams are held in multiple shifts.



The group further stated that a unified exam would mean "all candidates face the same set of questions," reducing doubts about fairness and consistency.



Reflecting on the NEET-PG 2024 exam, they pointed to several challenges that frustrated aspirants.



They noted that the two-shift format led to "significant discrepancies" in difficulty levels between sessions, sparking debates over the normalisation process.



The group recalled how "legal challenges and distress among aspirants" followed last year’s exam as candidates questioned whether their scores truly reflected their abilities. They also mentioned that the shift system added "mental stress" for students, unsure if their session was harder or easier than the other.



A plea for fairness

They further emphasise that a single-shift NEET-PG would rebuild trust in the system.



They argued that it would avoid "inconsistencies that compromise the integrity of the examination," a problem, they say, that disrupted the 2024 process.



By conducting the exam on one day in one session, they believe it’s possible to create a smoother, more transparent experience for thousands of medical aspirants across India.



With NEET-PG 2025 set for June 15, their demand adds to growing calls from medical groups nationwide.