Employability in 2025: Are young graduates facing job challenges? This report says...

A recent report shows worrying numbers about young graduates finding jobs.

According to the Unstop Talent Report 2025, 83% of E-School graduates and 46% of B-School graduates are still without a job or internship offer.

Even though skilled professionals are in demand, the gap between what graduates expect and what the job market offers is keeping many from landing their first role, reported the Times of India, today, Friday, March 21.

The Unstop Talent Report 2025 also highlights major changes in hiring and graduate challenges.

One big finding is that 51% of GenZ professionals want multiple income sources, like freelancing or side hustles.

For B-School graduates, this rises to 59%, showing a shift in how young people see their career paths.

Gender pay gap concerns

The report points to a troubling pay gap in some fields. Two out of three female Arts & Science graduates (66%) earn less than Rs 6 lakh per year, while male graduates often earn more.

However, in E-schools and B-schools, the pay seems equal for both genders, offering a brighter spot.



Shift to skill-based hiring

Hiring practices are changing, with 73% of recruiters now valuing talent over prestigious college names. This focus on skills reflects the workforce’s new needs as companies look for candidates with real, practical abilities.

GenZ's new expectations

As GenZ joins the workforce, their demands are shifting.

As many as 77% prefer monthly or project-based reviews over yearly ones. This shows they want more regular feedback and a workplace that adapts quickly to their needs.

Key findings

Here are the main takeaways from the Unstop Talent Report 2025:

- Recruiters prioritising talent over college tags: 73%

- E-school graduates still jobless: 83%

- B-school graduates still jobless: 46%

- GenZ seeking multiple income streams: 51%

- Female Arts & Science graduates earning below Rs 6 lakh per year: 66%

- GenZ preferring monthly/project-based reviews: 77%

- Job offers from e-commerce, start-ups, and product companies: 25%