CUET UG 2025 subjects must match with Class XII subjects: DU to UG 2025 admissions applicants

Delhi University (DU) has reiterated that students should select Common Universities Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) subjects based on those learnt in Class XII for 2025 undergraduate admissions. During a webinar designed to assist applicants with the admissions process, the university officials emphasised this point.

During the online session, DU's Dean of Admissions, Haneet Gandhi, and Joint Dean, Anand Sonkar, answered general questions from students and parents. They stressed the need to carefully complete CUET UG applications with precise information such as name, parents' names, category, and the submission of pictures and digital signatures, India Today reports.

Gandhi warned that mistakes in CUET applications cannot be reversed later and urged students to be cautious while selecting their subjects.

Beginning in 2025, CUET UG will let students choose up to five disciplines from a list of 37, including a General Aptitude Test.

Answering a specific query, Gandhi noted that to be admitted to the Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) programme, students must have studied Mathematics or Accountancy in Class XII. Students who have not taken these subjects are ineligible for BCom (Honours) but can enroll in the BCom course.

The DU authorities maintained that CUET UG scores would be the only entrance criterion, with Class XII board results evaluated exclusively for passing eligibility. They requested that students go through the official DU website for information and not rely on erroneous reports from other sources.

Except for the School of Open Learning (SOL), Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB), and overseas applicants, Delhi University, which has 69 affiliated colleges and offers 79 undergraduate degrees, will admit students solely based on CUET UG 2025 scores.