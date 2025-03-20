Trump halts $175 million for University of Pennsylvania over trans inclusion in sports

The Trump administration has halted $175 million in federal funding to the University of Pennsylvania, citing its policies on transgender athletes in women’s sports, the White House confirmed on Wednesday, March 19, according to a Hindustan Times report.

University's response

The Ivy League institution was under the spotlight in 2022 when transgender swimmer Lia Thomas competed on its women’s team.

The varsity stated that it had not yet received formal notice of the funding suspension.

A university spokesperson learned of the action through media reports and said that UPenn has consistently adhered to National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) and Ivy League policies on student-athlete participation.

Order sparked changes

The funding cut follows President Donald Trump’s executive order last month, which prohibits transgender athletes from participating in female-only school sports.

The directive has divided opinions where critics argue it violates the rights of a small group of athletes, while others assert it ensures fairness in women’s competitions.

In response, the NCAA, which oversees US collegiate sports, revised its rules to restrict female-only events to athletes assigned female at birth.

Who was Lia Thomas?

Two years ago, Lia Thomas made history as the first openly transgender athlete to claim an NCAA Division 1 championship, representing Penn’s women’s swim team.

Her participation fuelled national debates on transgender inclusion in sports, a controversy reignited by the administration’s recent actions.