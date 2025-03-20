Learn Japanese; Japan welcomes skilled Indian youngsters: Officials at BCU

The Consul General of Japan in Bengaluru, Nakane, urged students to seize the opportunity to learn the Japanese language, emphasising its benefits for higher education and employment prospects.

Speaking during the 40th year celebrations of Bengaluru City University’s (BCU) Global Languages Centre, the Consul General highlighted the deep-rooted cultural ties between India and Japan and the growing avenues for economic and educational collaboration, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

During a discussion on job prospects in Japan, Professor Ashok Kumar Chawla, an advisor to the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, noted that Japan, facing a population decline, is actively welcoming skilled Indian professionals. He stressed that India’s strong human resource potential aligns with Japan’s need for talent.

Prof Chawla also highlighted the historical connection between the two nations, tracing back to the spread of Buddhism.

BCU Vice-Chancellor Professor Lingaraj Gandhi emphasised India’s technological progress and the advantage of having a youthful population, with 60% under the age of 35.

He encouraged students to explore Japan’s vast educational and employment opportunities, pointing out that BCU’s Global Languages Centre now offers courses in 14 foreign languages, including Japanese, according to the report by The New Indian Express.