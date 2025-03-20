Krishna district: 14-year-old girl gang raped by 7, including one minor

Atkuru police in Krishna district arrested seven persons for the alleged gang rape of a 14-year-old girl.

The accused were identified as Razak, Anil, Jitendra, Harshavardan, Anith, and another minor boy belonging to Kesarapalli village, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

According to the police, the minor girl from G Konduru village came to the relative house at Veerapanenigudem of Gannvaram mandal a few days ago, and she left after a quarrel with relatives.

Meanwhile, two people approached the lonely girl and assured her they would drop her off at her home.

Believing it, she got on their bike and was taken away and raped. Later, the duo took her to a group of five, where she was allegedly raped for three days

The issue came to light on Tuesday, March 18, as the Atkuru police, who had registered a missing case on March 14, detained one suspect by the evidence of CC cameras. Hanuman Junction Circle Inspector (CI) Satya Narayana stated that on directions of Krishna District SP, three teams to trace the victim, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

An First Information Report (FIR) was registered against the accused and an investigation is underway.