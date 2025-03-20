"Just another day for kiddo": IIT student casually appearing for GATE bags AIR 18

A sign of intelligence, or just a braggart? This post might just make you question this.

Social media platform X user, @JustPunforfun, shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation allegedly featuring an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) dual-degree student who secured an All India Rank (AIR) 18 in the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025, on Wednesday, March 19.

The student, who reportedly took the exam “for fun,” somewhat downplayed the feat, as suggested by the post. The snippet, which seems like a conversation with their mother, stated, “GATE result out. I got all India rank 18,” and added, “It’s good but could have been better.”

The post, captioned “Just another day for kiddo. He took the exam for fun since he is already enrolled for a dual degree at IIT,” went viral, amassing over 90,000 views.