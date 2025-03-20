JEE Main 2025 Session 2: NTA releases advance city intimation slip

Today, March 20, the National Testing Agency (NTA) released the advance city intimation slip for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE), Main 2025 Session 2. Registered candidates can now get their city slips from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in .

Candidates scheduled to take the exam (which begins on April 2) will need to enter their registration number, password or date of birth to check the city slip, Times Now reports.

According to the information bulletin, it was originally scheduled for publication in the second week of March. However, for unclear reasons, the release of the city slip was postponed.

JEE Main 2025 Session 2 is scheduled to take place on April 2, 3, 4, 7, 8, and 9. As per the information bulletin provided by the NTA prior to the first session, hall tickets would be distributed three days before the exam.

Here's how candidates can check their city slip:

Visit the NTA's website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. Select the Session 2 exam city intimation slip download link. Enter your login information. A city slip will show on the screen. Take a screenshot or save it for future reference.

Candidates should be aware that the city slip differs from the admit card. The NTA issues the city slip before the admit card to enable applicants to plan their travel arrangements.

The exam city intimation slip gives candidates information about their exam centre's location, whereas the admit card contains the exam centre's name, address, and other important details.