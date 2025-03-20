"I regret moving to Canada": Another viral post bursts myth of living abroad

A Reddit post titled "I Regret Moving to Canada" has taken the internet by storm, offering a glimpse into the challenges Indian students face when chasing a better life overseas. The anonymous author, currently living in Canada, cautions users and others against falling for the "illusion" of prosperity in the West, sparking a heated discussion.



The Redditor accused the Canadian government and colleges of running a "business model" that preys on international students.



They claim many enroll in low-tier or private institutions, like Bow Valley College in Calgary, which he labelled as "the worst school", where high tuition fees yield little in return. "Professors barely put in effort, the curriculum is outdated, and the degree is nearly useless in the job market. Employers don't even take your diploma seriously," the user said.



The user further added that students are then forced into low-paying "survival jobs" such as driving for Uber, warehouse labour, or retail work.



Employers, they allege, exploit this vulnerability, offering illegally low wages under the table.



The steep cost of living in Canada comes as an awakening for many students. Sky-high rent, pricey groceries, and basic necessities force them into relentless work schedules.



Here is what he says: Link



Beyond financial woes, the emotional strain of living abroad takes centre stage. The post describes Canadians as "polite but distant," making genuine friendships elusive. "Depression and loneliness hit hard, and many suffer quietly," the post revealed, whereas he added, "In India, you have a strong support system—friends, family, festivals, and community."



Framing Canada as a deceptive trap, they mention, "The West sells you an illusion, but once you get here, you realize you’ve been brainwashed. Don’t fall for the trap—stay in India, invest in yourself, and build something meaningful at home."



The post has fuelled a heated debate. Some echo its warnings, with one user stating, "The West is great if you’ve got a job and a visa, but it’s hell if you’re in debt and scraping by on labour gigs." Others defend Canada, with a commenter asserting, "I moved here in 2022 and love it—blame yourself if you picked a dud college."