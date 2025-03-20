H-1B visa programme overhaul begins: Here is what will change

Starting March 20, 2025, the H-1B visa programme, a major source for skilled foreign workers to secure jobs in the US, will undergo significant changes.



The Foreign Labor Access Gateway (FLAG) system, managed by the US Department of Labour, has begun deleting applications older than five years. For instance, cases with a final determination date of March 22, 2020, will be removed by March 22, 2025.



Employers were urged to download records before the March 19 deadline to avoid losing critical documentation.



USCIS introduces a new application system

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has launched a new application process under the Trump administration.



The new system shifts from selecting applications to selecting beneficiaries, eliminating the ability for multiple employers to file for the same individual.



This change will address past complaints that large corporations gained an unfair advantage by submitting duplicate entries. The registration fee has also surged from $10 to $215 per entry, potentially impacting employer sponsorship decisions.



For workers, the beneficiary-centric approach promises a more fair selection process, ensuring all applicants have an equal chance, regardless of how many employers file on their behalf.



Online registration is now mandatory, streamlining the process for USCIS but adding some complexity for employers.



While this could expedite approvals, the higher fees and stricter selection criteria may force employers to be more selective, thereby potentially reducing opportunities for some candidates.