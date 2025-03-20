Eight months, no pay: ESIC Bihta FMG interns fight for their rightful stipend

Unpaid for eight months, yet working 24-hour shifts

One of the affected interns, who requested anonymity, described the grim situation: "After clearing our exams and being allotted this college through the Bihar Council of Medical Registration (BCMR), we have been working 24-hour shifts for eight months without a single rupee in stipend. Every time we raise the issue, we get a different excuse. We even met Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, as the college comes under the Labour Ministry, but no resolution came from it. Meanwhile, interns in other colleges are being paid their stipends regularly. We are being treated unfairly despite clear Supreme Court orders."

The Supreme Court of India had previously ruled in September 2023 that FMG interns must be paid stipends equivalent to Indian Medical Graduates (IMGs) undergoing internships in government medical colleges. Additionally, the National Medical Commission (NMC) issued a circular in May 2022 reinforcing this directive.

However, despite the legal backing, interns at ESIC Bihta continue to remain unpaid.

Authorities cite bureaucratic delays, interns take legal action

The interns claim that every inquiry about their stipend is met with vague responses from college authorities, who blame bureaucratic delays.

Dr Prince Jaiswal, an FMG intern at ESIC Bihta, expressed his frustration: "We kept hearing that our stipend file is 'stuck in the ministry' or that the higher authorities are 'processing it.' But after eight months, we realised we were being strung along. We were promised not just timely stipends but also hostel facilities, yet none of those promises have been fulfilled. When we asked about hostels, we were told there were no vacancies, even though we could see empty hostel buildings. We had no choice but to file a court case."

The legal petition (CWJC Number 2156/2025) filed by 44 interns, led by petitioner Shivam Kumar Singh, demands immediate payment of stipends amounting to Rs. 30,070 per month for each intern, with suitable interest for the delayed payments. The petition also seeks an official directive to ensure timely disbursement of stipends in the future.

Ignored appeals and legal notices

The interns had exhausted all possible administrative routes before turning to the judiciary. Their struggle is well-documented:

May 19, 2022: The NMC issued a circular mandating stipend parity between FMG and Indian medical graduates.

May 3, 2024: Interns were officially allotted ESIC Bihta through BCMR.

July 2024: Interns joined duty and began working full-time.

October 30, 2024: A memorandum from the Ministry of Labour and Employment sanctioned a stipend of Rs 30,070 per month for MBBS interns in ESIC institutions.

November 21, 2024: Interns sent a representation to the Union Cabinet Minister of Labour & Employment, seeking intervention.

December 20, 2024: A legal notice was issued to the Dean of ESIC Bihta, yet no stipend was disbursed.

January 27, 2025: Interns filed a case in the Patna High Court.

Despite this extensive paper trail and official mandates, the interns continue to work unpaid, leading to significant financial hardship.

A long battle for justice

The case, currently awaiting a hearing date, has become a test of accountability for both the ESIC authorities and the Ministry of Labour and Employment. As the legal battle unfolds, the affected interns remain hopeful that the judiciary will step in to rectify the injustice.

"We just want what is rightfully ours. The Supreme Court, the NMC, and the Labour Ministry have all ruled in favour of stipend payments. Yet, we are forced to fight this battle just to receive our basic dues," said Dr Jaiswal.