CUET UG 2025 registration window to close on THIS date; apply here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will end the registration window for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2025 on March 22nd.

All aspirants who have yet to submit their CUET-UG 2025 application forms can do so before the application window closes.

The payment application window will remain open until March 23, 11:50 PM

Candidates will also be able to edit their application forms between March 24 and March 26, 2025, until 11:50 PM. No candidates will be considered after the deadline, India TV reports.

Those applying must note the following while submitting their application forms:

Candidates can apply for CUET UG 2025 online only at https://cuet.nta.nic.in/. The Application Form will not be accepted in any other format.

A candidate should submit only one application. Under no circumstances will candidates be permitted to complete more than one Application Form.

Candidates must strictly adhere to the guidelines outlined in the Information Bulletin available on the website https://cuet.nta.nic.in/.

Candidates who do not follow the instructions will be disqualified.

Candidates must ensure that the e-mail address and mobile number provided in the Online Application Form are their own or parents/guardians' only as all information/ communication will be sent by NTA through e-mail on the registered email address or SMS on the registered mobile number only.

There is no age limit for students taking the CUET UG 2025 exam. Candidates who have passed the class XII or equivalent examination or will be appearing in 2025 are eligible to take the CUET UG 2025 test. However, candidates must meet the age requirements (if any) of the university, institution, or organisation to which they wish to apply.

According to the official brochure, the CUET UG 2025 exam will take place from May 8 to June 1 in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) Mode for the Academic Session 2025-26. The exam will be held in 13 Indian languages, including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.