Controller of Examination, MUHS Cites NMC norms to justify stepwise results amid doctors’ protest over career stagnation

Maharashtra’s resident doctors rise against the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) over its unprecedented decision to release postgraduate medical results in a stepwise manner.

The Maharashtra Senior Resident Doctor Association (MSRDA) has slammed the move, calling it chaotic and detrimental to doctors' careers, and has urged the Vice-Chancellor of MUHS to declare all results at once.

Defending MUHS’s decision, Dr Sandeep Kadu, Controller of Examinations at MUHS, insisted that the university is simply following National Medical Commission (NMC) guidelines. He stated that because this is a COVID-19 batch, students were admitted at different times, ranging from November to May.

In a letter to the Vice-Chancellor, MSRDA has strongly criticised MUHS’s fragmented approach, arguing that it has caused widespread uncertainty, financial distress, and stagnation for thousands of resident doctors.

The delayed result declaration has halted the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) Senior Residency (SR) counselling, leaving doctors in professional limbo.

“Unfair and non-transparent process”

Dr Abhijit R Helge, State President of MSRDA, highlighted the major concerns of resident doctors.

“When we objected last month to this stepwise result release, MUHS only declared pass or fail statuses without providing scorecards. Without scorecards, DMER cannot begin SR counselling, and doctors remain jobless,” Dr Helge explained.

According to MSRDA, every other major university across India, including those in Gujarat, Karnataka, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, and Delhi, has released results and scorecards in one go. MUHS’s decision has left Maharashtra’s doctors at a severe disadvantage, with many unable to secure SR positions in time.

The association also alleged that the delayed results have created room for unofficial and backdoor recruitment into SR positions. “By the time DMER counselling begins, many SR seats will already be occupied outside the formal merit-based process,” Dr Helge warned.

Adding to the crisis, out-of-state residents who completed their postgraduate training in Maharashtra are facing logistical nightmares.

“Doctors have been forced to vacate hostels, return home, and then come back whenever MUHS finally declares results and starts counselling,” he added.

MUHS justifies stepwise results, calls it a “student-friendly” move

Speaking to EdexLive, Dr Kadu defended the university's decision. “According to NMC norms, a student must complete 36 months of training before receiving their degree. Since their admissions were staggered, their eligibility dates differ. The Board of Examination decided to declare results step by step, as per their completion dates,” Dr Kadu explained.

Dr Kadu also dismissed MSRDA’s concerns about counselling delays and backdoor recruitment, calling them a matter of “interpretation.”

“If we declare results before the completion of 36 months, administrative difficulties will arise. Who will ensure they continue attending college? The decision was made for their benefit,” he stated.

However, MUHS has acknowledged MSRDA’s concerns and confirmed that their request to reconsider the decision has been received. “Their letter, along with a list of universities that declared results in one go, will be placed for further discussion with the Board of Examination,” Dr Kadu added.

Doctors push for urgent action

Despite MUHS’s justification, MSRDA remains firm in its demand for a single-day result declaration, arguing that it is essential for ensuring fair and timely SR counselling. The association has also reached out to the National Medical Commission (NMC) Chairman and is also planning to meet the Maharashtra Minister for Medical Education, Hassan Mushrif, seeking intervention.

“The longer MUHS delays, the worse the situation will get. We refuse to accept arbitrary delays that serve no logical purpose,” Dr Helge asserted while the university sticks to their statement that everything is going according to the rules and NMC guidelines.