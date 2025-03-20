After spending Rs 35 lakh on gambling & a girl, BTech student sets own house on fire to distract father

Fearing his father, a 22-year-old BTech graduate set his own house on fire to divert his father’s attention, after spending about Rs 35 lakh of the Rs 1.10 crore given by his father to pursue higher education abroad.

The accused, Ranjith Vivek, was arrested by Avalahalli police. His father, Jagannath, is a member of Bidarahalli Gram Panchayat in Bengaluru East taluk.

According to police, the incident took place in Hiradahalli village at midnight on Tuesday, March 18. Initially, police suspected that miscreants had set fire to the house. However, after analysing CCTV footage near the house, they found Vivek's movements suspicious, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

When questioned, he confessed to setting the house on fire. He admitted that he had spent Rs 35 lakh, which was meant for his education, on gambling and a girl.

Fearing that his father would ask him to return the money, he decided to set the house on fire to divert his dad's attention. To execute his plan, Vivek disconnected the CCTV cameras in his house but was caught on a nearby CCTV camera, police said, adding that he had purchased 20 litres of petrol in six cans and used four cans to set the house ablaze, police said.

At the time of the incident, Jagannath, his wife and their two children, including Vivek, were inside but managed to escape unhurt. The family alerted the fire department but the household items were completely gutted before the fire could be doused, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

Vivek has been booked under various charges, including attempt to murder.