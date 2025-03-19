Why are smart Indian-Americans shifting focus to finance, wonders Zoho's Sridhar Vembu

A personal perspective

Vembu’s perspective is deeply rooted in his own journey. After graduating from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras and earning a PhD from Princeton in 1994, he faced an important choice.



A former Silicon Valley engineer who had transitioned to finance urged him to join a quantitative trading team. Yet, guided by his father’s advice and his own values, Vembu opted for a less lucrative engineering role at Qualcomm. This decision set the stage for his founding of AdventNet in 1996, later rebranded as Zoho Corporation in 2009. Earlier this year, he stepped down as CEO to become Zoho’s Chief Scientist, focusing on deep research and development initiatives.



Focus not on societal challenges

Vembu argues that the growing preference for finance over fields like engineering, infrastructure, and healthcare is a worrisome development. He believes that while finance is vital to the economy, an overemphasis on “making money from money” diverts talent from solving pressing societal challenges. This trend, he cautions, could undermine a nation’s long-term strength, as economies are overly reliant on financial sectors. His warning resonates with broader concerns about the balance between wealth creation and tangible innovation.



The discussion on X amplified Vembu’s concerns, with users weighing in. One commenter noted that a recent slump in Indian markets sparked their interest in building something concrete, like a manufacturing business, rather than chasing the unpredictable waves of stock market gains.