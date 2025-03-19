Protests, rumours and curfew — what led to unrest over Aurangzeb’s tomb in Maharashtra’s education hub

Nagpur, one of Maharashtra’s key education and trading hubs, came to a standstill on March 17, with schools and markets shutting down and curfew imposed across multiple police station limits following violent clashes between two groups.

As Nagpur Trends reports, educational institutions in affected areas declared holidays, with students and government employees advised to stay home due to safety concerns.

Popular markets remain shut as well, in areas like Sakkardara, Mahal, and Gandhibagh, coinciding with the busy wedding season and Ramzan festivities — a blow to both local traders and shoppers.

As per Free Press Journal, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has partially attributed the flare-up to the recent release of Chhava, the Vicky Kaushal-starrer showcasing the legacy of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

“I am not blaming any film, but Chhava has presented the true history of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. After that, people’s emotions have been ignited, and the anger towards Aurangzeb is coming to the forefront,” the CM said during a statement in the state legislature.

What started as a peaceful protest by around 200 to 250 workers of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal near the Shivaji Maharaj statue in Mahal, Nagpur, quickly snowballed into a larger conflict. The groups demanded the removal of Aurangzeb’s tomb and symbolically burned an effigy made of hay.

Later that day, rumours spread about religious text on the burnt fabric, leading to retaliatory gatherings and stone-pelting in areas like Hansapuri.

According to Free Press Journal, law enforcement responded with tear gas and mild force after mobs armed with sticks damaged vehicles and attacked officers. Over 33 police personnel and five civilians were injured, with one officer reportedly attacked with an axe.

For students preparing for competitive exams and those attending institutions in Nagpur, daily life has come to a halt. Classes have been cancelled in several areas, and some youth organisations are now calling for restraint on social media.

An FIR has been registered at the Ganeshpeth Police Station under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, the Arms Act, and the Prevention of Public Property Damage Act. Fifty-one individuals, including minors from areas like Jafar Nagar and Mominpura, have been named.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde compared the situation to the United States’ refusal to bury Osama bin Laden on its soil, cautioning against glorification of controversial figures.