Modi hails ‘India’s daughter’ and Crew-9’s spirit upon Sunita Williams’ returns from space

The return of NASA astronaut and Indian-origin spacefarer Sunita Williams from the International Space Station (ISS) has been hailed as a moment of immense pride by Indian leaders. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Union Minister for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh all congratulated the crew and spoke of Williams’ courage, endurance, and inspirational legacy.

A SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, carrying Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore, Nick Hague, and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, re-entered Earth’s atmosphere and made a safe splashdown off Florida’s coast at 3.37 am (21.57 GMT).

According to the Times of India, this marked the end of an unplanned nine-month mission. Originally, Williams and Wilmore had travelled to the ISS in June 2023 on a short test flight aboard Boeing’s Starliner, but propulsion issues forced the spacecraft to return without them, extending their stay in orbit.

“Welcome back, Crew 9! The Earth missed you. Theirs has been a test of grit, courage and the boundless human spirit. Sunita Williams and the Crew 9 astronauts have once again shown us what perseverance truly means. Their unwavering determination in the face of the vast unknown will forever inspire millions,” PM Modi said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

He further wrote, “Space exploration is about pushing the limits of human potential, daring to dream, and having the courage to turn those dreams into reality. Sunita Williams, a trailblazer and an icon, has exemplified this spirit throughout her career. We are incredibly proud of all those who worked tirelessly to ensure their safe return. They have demonstrated what happens when precision meets passion and technology meets tenacity.”

Modi also shared that during meetings with former United States (US) Presidents Donald Trump and Joe Biden, he enquired about Williams, highlighting how “the pride that 1.4 billion Indians feel in her achievements” was often part of his conversations with global leaders. He had also written to her, as reported by the Times of India, expressing admiration and conveying prayers for her good health and mission success.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called her safe return “a moment of celebration for space enthusiasts and the entire world.” He added, “The crew, comprising of India’s daughter Sunita Williams and other astronauts, have rewritten the history of human endurance and perseverance in space. Sunita Williams’ incredible journey, unwavering dedication, fortitude, and fighting spirit will inspire millions across the globe.”

Union Minister for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh echoed this sentiment. He said, “A moment of glory, pride and relief! The whole world comes together to celebrate the safe return of this illustrious daughter of India who has instantly gone down in the history for the courage, conviction and consistency with which she endured the uncertainties of space.”

He also highlighted her Indian roots in Gujarat and pointed out that “most of the space agencies outside India, including NASA, are now having Indian boys and girls leading most of their important missions.”

Williams and Wilmore’s journey — initially meant to last just a few weeks — ultimately became one of endurance and perseverance, adding yet another remarkable chapter to human space exploration.