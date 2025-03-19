Malavalli food poisoning: One more student dies in contaminated food incident

The death toll in the suspected food poisoning incident in a school in Malavali taluk, Mandya district, rose to two, with another student succumbing at a private hospital in Mysuru on Tuesday, March 18.

While Kerlong (13), a student of Gokula Vidya Samsthe in T Kagepura village, died on Sunday, Nami Banthai succumbed on Tuesday, March 18. Both the students hailed from Meghalaya, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

According to the police, a businessman from Malavalli organised a feast for his relatives and friends as part of Holi celebrations and sent the leftover vegetable pulav and chutney to the hostel, which was being run by the school illegally.

As many as 40 students took ill after consuming the food, and five of them were admitted to a private hospital in Mysuru in critical condition.

Meanwhile, the police has sealed the hotel that supplied the food and arrested a few persons, including the hotel owner, hostel warden, and secretary of the school management, according to the report by The New Indian Express.