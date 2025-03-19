LinkedIn unveils 'Skills on the Rise 2025': Here are the top 15 skills to learn in India's evolving job market

Companies are prioritising professionals who can build strong, lasting customer relationships, emphasising the value of business acumen.



Skills like stakeholder management (#15) and market analysis (#14) further highlight the demand for strategic thinkers who can drive growth and satisfaction.



Top 15 skills on the rise in India

Here’s the full list of skills shaping India’s workforce in 2025:



1. Creativity and innovation

2. Code review

3. Problem solving

4. Pre-screening

5. Strategic thinking

6. Communication

7. Adaptability

8. Large language models (LLM)

9. AI literacy

10. Debugging

11. Customer engagement

12. Statistical data analysis

13. Prompt engineering

14. Market analysis

15. Stakeholder management



Expert tips to unlock opportunities

Nirajita Banerjee offers actionable advice for professionals:

- Assess your strengths: Review your job history and experiences, like volunteering or sports, to identify transferable skills that can boost your profile.

- Highlight soft skills: Skills like communication and adaptability are highly sought after and transferable. Listing five or more skills on your LinkedIn profile can increase recruiter visibility by up to 5.6 times.

- Embrace growth: Seek out skill gaps through job descriptions, pursue online courses (example, LinkedIn learning), or take on stretch assignments to build expertise.



To aid professionals, LinkedIn Learning is providing free courses aligned with these skills, alongside a new AI-powered coaching feature to practice workplace scenarios and gain personalised feedback.



Methodology behind the rankings

LinkedIn’s rankings are based on three metrics: skill acquisition (new skills added to profiles), hiring success (skills linked to recent hires), and emerging demand (skills appearing in job postings). Growth rates compare data from January to December 2024 against the same period in 2023.