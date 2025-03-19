"It is not enough...": AP gov't hikes stipend from Rs 7,000 to Rs 10,500; students remain unsatisfied

The Andhra Pradesh (AP) state government has issued a Government Order (GO) on Tuesday, March 18, to hike the stipend for Veterinary students from Rs 7,000 to Rs 10,500.

It was noted that across the state, SV Veterinary University students have been continuing their protest for the last 45 days, demanding a stipend hike from Rs 7,000 to Rs 15,000 per month for BVSc students as internship pay.

All five Veterinary College students in the state took part in a series of protests and also involved their parents in the agitation.

Pertaining to this issue, students had previously submitted memorandums to AP Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Human Resources Development (HRD) Minister Nara Lokesh, and Minister for Animal Husbandry Achennaidu, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Responding to the students' request, the AP Government examined the issue carefully and finally approved the stipend to be Rs 10,500 for BVSc students, Rs 13,500 for PG students, and Rs 15,000 for PhD students.

In this regard, the Government of AP issued Government Order No 06 under the Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Department.

Additionally, the government directed the Registrar of SV Veterinary University, Tirupati, to take further necessary action.

B Rajashekar, Special Chief Secretary to the Government of Andhra Pradesh, issued the above orders.

"It is not enough..."

Following the issuance of the GO for the stipend hike to Rs 10,500 Tirupati Veterinary students have responded with disappointment. While speaking to The New Indian Express, a third-year student, G Purushottam, said, -"The government's decision has not satisfied us. This is because our expenditures are already a burden on our parents. During the internship, we commute extensively, which adds to our financial struggles. We have not called off our protest with this GO. From tomorrow, we will intensify our protest across the state."

Responding to the issue, Patan Khan, a fourth-year student, stressed, "We did not expect such a low hike in our stipend. For many years, we have been neglected by the governments compared to medical students. Even now, the government has not done justice to us. We have had discussions with students across the state regarding this GO and our plan for future protests."