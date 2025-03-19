IIT Roorkee declares GATE 2025 results — here’s what you need to know

The results of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 have been officially announced by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee. Candidates can now access their results on the official website — gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

This year’s GATE examination, conducted in a computer-based test (CBT) format, took place on February 1, 2, 15, and 16. The question paper comprised three types of questions: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), Multiple Select Questions (MSQs), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions.

Following the examination, the provisional answer key was published on February 27, and objections were accepted until March 1.

For those eager to check their scores, the steps are straightforward:

Go to gate2025.iitr.ac.in Click on the candidate’s portal link on the homepage Enter your login credentials and submit View your result on the screen Download and print for future reference

The process of computing the final GATE score involves using raw marks for single-session papers. For multi-session tests, these raw marks are normalised to account for difficulty variations, ensuring fairness and accuracy.

The scorecards will be made available from March 28 and can be downloaded until May 31. Candidates are advised to obtain their scorecards within this window, as the document will not be accessible after that. Notably, the GATE 2025 scorecard will hold validity for three years from the result declaration date.

GATE is a highly competitive, national-level examination that assesses candidates’ comprehensive knowledge in undergraduate subjects spanning Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce and Arts/Humanities.