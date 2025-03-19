From H-1B visa chaos in the US to student struggles in the UK, Indians face mounting travel anxiety

Indian nationals holding H-1B visas, student visas (F-1), and even green cards, are increasingly facing obstacles as travel restrictions, delays, and unexpected detentions mount in the United States of America (USA).

Immigration lawyers are advising extreme caution, warning that leaving the country now could result in months-long or even permanent barriers to re-entry, Business Today reports.

One of the most disruptive developments has been a recent policy change by the United States (US) Department of State, which drastically reduced eligibility for “dropbox” interview waivers.

Previously, visa holders could skip interviews if their visa had expired within 48 months. That window has now been slashed to 12 months, leaving thousands scrambling for limited interview slots and intensifying travel anxieties.

The tightening grip extends beyond scheduling hassles. Immigration attorneys, quoted in a Times of India report and highlighted by Business Today, reveal growing cases of Indian nationals being held up in "administrative processing" — unexplained security checks and background verifications reminiscent of past "extreme vetting" practices.

Even with valid H-1B approvals on paper, consular officers are reportedly sending cases back to the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) for re-evaluation, potentially leaving workers stranded for four to six months.

The vulnerability doesn’t stop with work visa holders. Green card holders — especially elderly Indians who split time between India and the USA — are also facing secondary inspections and overnight detentions by Customs and Border Protection (CBP). Alarmingly, some have been pressured into relinquishing their green cards altogether.

While many Indian students are eyeing the USA as a preferred destination, warnings are now being echoed for the United Kingdom (UK) as well. A PhD student in Computer Science in the UK recently posted on Reddit, cautioning international students to reconsider plans of moving there, citing job market instability, high living costs, racism, and poor return on investment.

His post, which went viral, stated, “Please take my experience seriously. You might want to reconsider coming to the UK.”

As these challenges intensify, immigration attorneys are advising Indian nationals to avoid travel unless absolutely necessary and urging long-term green card holders to apply for citizenship at the earliest.