Former NITI Aayog CEO and G20 Sherpa appointed as NIIT University (NU) Chancellor

NIIT University (NU), established with a mission to revolutionise higher education and foster learning in emerging fields of the knowledge society, proudly announced the appointment Amitabh Kant, former CEO of NITI Aayog, as its new Chairperson (Chancellor), reported ET Education, on Wednesday, March 19.



Effective March 10, 2025, Kant succeeds the esteemed scientist K Kasturirangan, marking a pivotal moment in NU’s journey to cultivate industry-aligned education and nurture future-ready talent.



Amitabh Kant’s illustrious background

Amitabh Kant brings a trove of experience in policy-making, economic transformation, and innovation-driven growth to his new role.



During his tenure as CEO of NITI Aayog from 2016 to 2022, he led transformative initiatives such as the Atal Innovation Mission, the Aspirational Districts Programme, and the National Programme on Artificial Intelligence.



His leadership in launching flagship campaigns like Make in India, Startup India, and Ease of Doing Business reforms has significantly contributed to building a skilled and empowered workforce.



Additionally, Kant’s instrumental role during India’s G20 presidency in 2023 elevated the nation’s stature in global economic dialogues.



Future of NIIT University

Expressing his excitement about his new role, Amitabh Kant stated, “It is an honour to join NIIT University, an institution that has consistently pioneered industry-linked education and skilling. In today’s fast-evolving economy, universities must take the lead in fostering innovation and equipping youth for emerging opportunities. I am eager to collaborate with the university to further its mission of creating a new-age talent pool that aligns with both national and global priorities.”