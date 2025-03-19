Families earning up to Rs 1.73 crore get free tuition at Harvard: Under Rs 87 lakh? Even more benefits

For many families in the United States of America (USA), the dream of studying at Harvard is now much more within reach. The prestigious Ivy League institution has announced that it will waive undergraduate tuition fees for students from families earning up to $200,000 (Rs 1.73 crore) annually.

This change will take effect from the 2025–26 academic year and is expected to benefit around 86 per cent of American households, The Indian Express reports.

The overhaul is part of a continued effort by Harvard to broaden accessibility and reduce financial burdens on middle- and lower-income families. Harvard President Alan M Garber described the move as an investment in diversity and growth.

“Putting Harvard within financial reach for more individuals widens the array of backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives that all of our students encounter, fostering their intellectual and personal growth,” he said, as quoted by the BBC.

Under this updated policy, families earning below $100,000 (Rs 87 lakh) will also have housing and health insurance costs fully covered, alongside tuition. Additionally, first-year students will receive a $2,000 (Rs 1.73 lakh) start-up grant, with another $2,000 launch grant provided in their junior year.

Currently, the university covers tuition, housing, and food expenses for students from families earning $85,000 (Rs 73.5 lakh) or less. According to The Indian Express, this new move comes amid rising scrutiny from the Trump administration on universities’ diversity policies and shortly after the Supreme Court’s 2023 decision striking down affirmative action.

Harvard’s announcement places it alongside institutions like the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Princeton University, which have also taken steps to ease financial strain on students. However, admission remains highly competitive — with an acceptance rate below 4 per cent.