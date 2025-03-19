CSJMU 2025 results are live now — Download your marksheet in minutes

The odd semester results for various undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses have been released by Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University (CSJMU). As reported by Jagran English, students from BA, BSc, BCom, MA, MSc, and MCom programmes can now view and download their marksheets from the university’s official website.

The examinations, conducted between December 2024 and January 2025, have now been fully evaluated, and results are accessible online. To make the process smoother, CSJMU has laid out a step-by-step guide for downloading results.

Students should visit csjmu.ac.in, click on the 'Students' tab, select 'Results', and then proceed to 'NEP and Semester Examination Results'. After entering their roll number and other required details, the results can be viewed and downloaded in PDF format for future use.

The marksheet includes key details such as the student’s name, roll number, course and semester details, subject-wise marks, and overall percentage. Jagran English reports that any discrepancies should be addressed by applying for re-evaluation or scrutiny within 15 days of the result announcement.

This process gives students the chance to ensure accuracy in their scores and, in some cases, improve their results. Students who did not clear certain subjects need not worry — CSJMU provides the opportunity to appear for supplementary exams, helping them clear backlogs without losing a year.

With the results now available, students are encouraged to review their marks promptly and plan their next academic steps or career pursuits accordingly.