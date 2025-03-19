Countdown to GATE 2025 results — IIT Roorkee to release scores today

The wait is nearly over for candidates who appeared for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee is set to announce the exam results later today, March 19, as reported by Mint.

The examination was conducted over four days — February 1, 2, 15 and 16 — in computer-based mode, with two daily sessions: one from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and the other from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Once the results are declared, candidates can access their scores on the official GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) portal at https://gate2025.iitr.ac.in/download.html .

To check their scores, candidates must visit gate2025.iitr.ac.in, click on the GOAPS 2025 link, log in using their credentials, and download their results for future reference.

However, aspirants should note that the official, detailed scorecard will not be available immediately. As per Mint, the scorecards can be downloaded from March 28 to May 31. Post this period, candidates will have to pay Rs 500 to access soft copies until December.

The GATE 2025 scorecard will feature crucial details, including the candidate's name, registration number, marks out of 100, the normalised GATE score, All India Rank (AIR), qualifying cut-off marks by category, and the scorecard’s validity period.

The registration window for GATE 2025 opened on August 24, 2024, and closed on October 7, 2024, after an extension with a late fee.

Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for the latest updates and follow the timeline closely to avoid last-minute confusion.