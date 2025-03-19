Bengaluru schools caught between exams and bandh confusion

As Karnataka braces for a state-wide bandh on March 22, called by pro-Kannada organisations, the education sector faces significant uncertainty. While Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams begin on March 21, no major board exams are scheduled for March 22, the day of the bandh.

However, many schools will still be conducting internal exams and assessments for lower classes — and these could be affected.

According to the Times of India, the Associated Managements of Private Unaided Schools in Karnataka has advised that exams will continue as planned.

D Shashi Kumar, General Secretary of the association, stated, “We want to participate in the protest, but we can only extend moral support due to the ongoing exams across the state. Cancelling or postponing them will affect children, which we don’t want to happen.”

Transportation issues could make it harder for students to reach schools safely. The Ola Uber Drivers' and Owners' Association has pledged complete support for the bandh, indicating that no cabs will run.

Additionally, a substantial portion of Bengaluru’s 2,00,000 autorickshaws may also stay off the roads, leaving students and parents concerned about commutes. The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has yet to announce if buses will continue operations.

Some schools are reportedly exploring alternatives, including switching to online classes or rescheduling internal assessments. Others are taking a cautious approach and waiting to see the level of participation in the bandh before making final decisions.

Times of India reports that the bandh is being organised in protest against the Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill and incidents in Belagavi, where a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) conductor was assaulted for not speaking Marathi.

With just days to go, parents and students are being advised to stay in regular contact with their school managements for timely updates. The decision to remain open or shut will ultimately depend on how widespread transport disruptions are and whether student safety can be ensured.