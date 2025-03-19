APMSRB announces walk-in recruitment for 146 Assistant Professor posts

The Andhra Pradesh Medical Services Recruitment Board (APMSRB) has announced the recruitment of Assistant Professors in Super Specialties through Direct Recruitment and Lateral Entry under the Directorate of Medical Education, Vijayawada.

A total of 146 vacancies are available, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

VK Seena Naik, Member Secretary of APMSRB, stated that the vacant positions include:

- CT Surgery (15),

- Cardiology (15),

- Endocrinology (5),

- Medical Gastroenterology (9),

- Medical Oncology (16),

- Neonatology (2),

- Nephrology (19),

- Neurosurgery (16),

- Neurology (13),

- Pediatric Surgery (5),

- Plastic Surgery (4),

- Surgical Oncology (14),

- Urology (12),

- Vascular Surgery (1)

Eligible candidates are invited to attend a walk-in recruitment drive on March 24, 2025, from 10.30 am to 2.00 pm at the Directorate of Medical Education, Old GGH Campus, Hanumanpeta, Vijayawada.Detailed eligibility criteria and guidelines are available on dme.ap.nic.in and apmsrb.ap.gov.in, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

