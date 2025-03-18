Want to make your university application stand out? Here's how

According to the 2024 Open Doors Report, the number of Indian students applying to universities in the United States of America (USA) soared to 3,37,630 in 2024, a remarkable 40.81% jump from the previous year.



This surge shows the intensifying global competition for university admissions. The report also highlighted a broader trend, with total international student enrollment in the US reaching 11,26,690, a 7% increase from 2023.



Crafting a standout application has become more critical as the race tightens. Yatharth Gulati, Co-Founder of Rostrum Education, shares expert insights on how students can rise above the competition, according to a report by India Today on Tuesday, March 18.



Starting early and researching thoroughly

The journey to studying abroad begins with early preparation.



As soon as you decide to pursue education overseas, dive into researching universities and programmes that match your academic interests and career goals.



Focus on course content, faculty expertise, career prospects, and university rankings to narrow your options.



A deep understanding of your chosen programme is important, as it will shape your Statement of Purpose (SOP) and help you align your extracurriculars with your field of study.



Build a strong CV

A good curriculum vitae (CV) is a cornerstone of your university application. Edit it to showcase your strengths and align with each university’s expectations.



Key elements to include are:

- Academic achievements and relevant coursework

- Extracurricular activities and leadership roles

- Internships or work experience

- Skills associated with your intended programme



Customising your CV for every application demonstrates attention to detail and a clear fit with the institution’s values.



Writing a compelling SOP

Your SOP is your chance to tell your story



- Explain why you are drawn to a specific programme.

- Explain your long-term career aspirations.

- Explain how your background aligns with the university’s offerings.



Also,



- Begin drafting it early

- Refine it over time

- Seek feedback from mentors.



Your SOP



- Should be clear, passionate, and authentic, not using generic clichés.



Universities value originality and a well-structured narrative that reflects your unique journey.



Highlight your extracurriculars and work experience

Beyond grades, universities seek well-rounded candidates with leadership potential and diverse experiences.



Participation in activities like student councils, debate clubs, or research projects can showcase your skills and passion.



Relevant internships or work experience further strengthen your application by demonstrating practical knowledge and industry exposure, which will set you apart.



Ace standardised tests

Standardised test scores remain a key requirement for many US and UK universities. Depending on your program, you may need:

- Scholastic Assessment Test (SAT) or American College Testing (ACT) for undergraduate studies

- Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT) or Graduate Record Examinations (GRE) for business and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) fields

- Law School Admission Test (LSAT) or National Admissions Test for Law (LNAT) for law programmes

- United Kingdom Clinical Aptitude Test (UKCAT) for UK medicine courses



For Indian students, English proficiency tests like the International English Language Testing System (IELTS) or Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) are also essential.