Telegram flooded with NEET UG 2025 “leaked paper” scams, angry students ask: Will authorities ever act?

Dr Dhruv Chauhan, a medical influencer and vocal critic of the NEET UG 2024 controversy, echoed the concern. “I raised the NEET UG scam issue last year but nothing happened except outrage because the government didn’t let anything happen despite countless proofs!” he posted, before concluding that “This system is hopeless”.

In 2024, NEET-UG faced widespread allegations of paper leaks, with arrests in Patna and Godhra. Investigations by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) confirmed that 155 students benefited from leaked papers.

The Supreme Court, however, ruled that there was no large-scale systemic failure and denied calls for a re-test. The episode left a lasting dent in public trust.

Now, with similar scams emerging ahead of NEET UG 2025, students and medical professionals are demanding swift intervention. The anger on social media reflects both anxiety and exhaustion with repeated irregularities.

EdexLive has reviewed the screenshots and confirmed the existence of these Telegram channels. Students are advised to stay vigilant and report suspicious activity to authorities, while calls grow louder for enforcement agencies to crack down on such scams immediately.