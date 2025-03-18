Telangana: Stray dogs maul Class IV girl student

A Class IV student, Gottimukkula Suvarna, suffered severe injuries when she was attacked by stray dogs at the Social Welfare Residential School at Chinnabonala village in Telangana on Monday, March 18.

The 10-year-old, who belongs to Adavipadira village of Veernapalli mandal, was immediately rushed to hospital where she was administered anti-rabies injection, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The dogs that were roaming in the school hostel premises savagely injured the hapless girl while other students, terrified by the incident, ran inside the building.

Reacting to the incident, BRS working president and Sircilla Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) KT Rama Rao expressed deep grief blamed the Revanth Reddy government for the alleged sad state of affairs in government schools.

The MLA alleged that Telangana lost 85 Gurukul students under the Congress government. He described death of Gurukul students as murders perpetrated by the Congress government, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

