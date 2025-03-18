Tamil Nadu: Five students injured in accident as school auto loses control

A road accident near the old bus stand left five school students injured after an auto rickshaw carrying them overturned when a two-wheeler collided with it near Pudukkottai in Tamil Nadu.

The incident took place when a private school auto rickshaw was on its way to drop students home by evening of Monday, March 17, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

As it approached the old bus stand roundabout, a speeding two wheeler lost control and crashed into the auto. The impact caused the auto-rickshaw to overturn.

According to police, there were ten students inside the auto at the time of the accident. Five of them sustained injuries, while the rider of the two-wheeler suffered a leg fracture.

Local people rushed to the spot, helped lift the overturned auto, and rescued the students. The injured were immediately taken to a Government Hospital for treatment, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

Following the incident, the city police registered a case and have started an investigation.