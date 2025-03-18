Recruit Kannadigas to vacant posts, Kannada Development Authority tells BMRCL

The Kannada Development Authority (KDA) has written to Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to recruit Kannadigas to vacant posts in its various departments.

This is in the wake of a recent advertisement by BMRCL inviting experienced professionals for the posts of train operator. The advertisement published on March 12 stated that knowledge of Kannada - reading, writing, speaking and understanding — is preferable.

However, those without the knowledge of Kannada should gain proficiency in it within a year of joining and BMRCL will conduct classes for them, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

KDA Chairman Purushothama Bilimale said the explanation given by BMRCL that they are temporary technical posts is not satisfactory. "The recruitment process should be put on hold and Kannadigas should be appointed," he said in a letter to BMRCL MD M Maheshwar Rao.

Bilimale said those who are in service and haven't learnt Kannada should be relieved of their duties. Kannadigas should be appointed for both technical and non-technical jobs. He said that he is keen on visiting BMRCL to review the progress of implementation of Kannada in the organisation, according to the report by The New Indian Express.