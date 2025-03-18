NEET-PG 2025 two-shift controversy: Medical activists take to social media urging NBE to roll back decision

A recent announcement by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has caused quite a stir on social media, especially among aspirants of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2025 exam.

In a notice dated yesterday, March 17, the NBE announced that NEET-PG 2025, which is scheduled to be held on June 15, will be conducted in two shifts, and the final scores will be calculated through the process of normalisation.

This announcement caused a great deal of worry among aspirants and the medical community at large on social media, who all expressed doubts about whether the NBE could conduct the exam smoothly in two shifts.

As a result, some medical activists, influencers and leaders from various doctors’ associations chose to highlight the students’ grievances and disagreement with the two-shift system.

For instance, Dr Dhruv Chauha, National Convener of the Indian Medical Association-Junior Doctors’ Network (IMA-JDN) initiated an X (formerly known as Twitter) storm against the announcement today, March 18.

He also offered to help candidates who were willing to challenge the decision legally.