NEET PG 2025 in two shifts: Doctors slam the decision, warn of ‘chaos’ like last year

The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2025 will be held in two shifts on June 15.

The exam will be conducted in a computer-based format, with Shift 1 scheduled from 9.00 am to 12.30 pm and Shift 2 from 3.30 pm to 7.00 pm. The official notice was released yesterday, March 17, as reported by the Times of India.

However, this announcement has sparked concerns among candidates, many of whom have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to criticise the decision. The apprehensions stem from the previous year’s controversy surrounding the normalisation process. Several aspirants fear that the same issues could recur.

One doctor expressed frustration, tweeting, “NBEMS has announced NEET PG 2025 in two shifts despite the normalisation mess in 2024!... Why repeat the same mistake?” Meanwhile, the Unified Doctors Front (UDF) has also written to Health Minister JP Nadda, urging a reconsideration of the two-shift plan.

Other users highlighted the irony, pointing out that while the government aims for "One Nation, One Election," it has failed to implement "One Nation, One Exam." Another post called the normalisation method a “deeply flawed statistical gimmick,” explaining how variance in difficulty between shifts distorts merit.

As the Times of India reports, these reactions have reignited debates about transparency and fairness. Candidates continue to push for a single-shift exam to ensure parity and avoid potential discrepancies in evaluation.