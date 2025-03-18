More than a ‘dogfight’: How the death of Tokyo triggered a viral showdown between DUSU president and SRCC professor

A heated argument between Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) president Ronak Khatri and a professor at Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) has gone viral, sparking widespread debate.

The incident, captured in a video that has now garnered over five million views, followed the death of a beloved campus dog named Tokyo during a territorial fight, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Khatri had visited SRCC to discuss growing student concerns over the college administration’s handling of stray dogs on campus. However, what began as a dialogue soon escalated into a confrontation.

According to Amrit Kaul, Vice-President of SRCC’s Student Union, “The DUSU President was highly disrespectful to professor Amarjeet and our vice-principal. A student leader can’t speak in such a threatening tone.”

He also highlighted that the increasing number of dogs on campus, some reportedly aggressive, has led to attempts at restricting their movement.

Khatri, meanwhile, described the video as misleading. “The professor was being aggressive and interfering unnecessarily. I was trying to convey students’ grievances about Tokyo’s death. I did not raise my voice until I was instigated,” he told Hindustan Times.

The underlying issue appears to be a clash between animal welfare efforts and safety concerns. Shaurya Vikram, President of DUSU’s Environment and Animal Care Cell, alleged that the administration’s move to block the feeding area had intensified territorial disputes among dogs.

“Some profs have even run over dogs with their cars,” he claimed, adding that student leaders would intervene if humane conditions were not maintained.

A final-year SRCC student expressed growing distress: “We are under immense stress, especially after Tokyo’s death. Cases of cruelty, like a dog losing an eye after being struck with a sharp object, are rising. But the administration remains silent.”

A faculty member criticised the threat of disciplinary action against students supporting stray dogs, calling it an “undemocratic process.” Repeated calls and messages to SRCC principal Simrit Kaur by Hindustan Times went unanswered at the time of publishing.